Dee Development edges higher after securing $10 million contract from international client

Dee Development Engineers added 3.18% to Rs 313.25 after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work.
As per the contract terms, Dee Development Engineers will provide piping spool fabrication services. This includes non-destructive testing (NDT), post-weld heat treatment (PWHT), blasting and painting, packing, and transportation up to the FOB (free on board) port.
The company is required to complete the contract by 28 February 2026.
DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 165.6% to Rs 31.50 crore on 17.75% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 286.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app