Dee Development edges higher after securing $10 million contract from international client

Dee Development Engineers added 3.18% to Rs 313.25 after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work.

As per the contract terms, Dee Development Engineers will provide piping spool fabrication services. This includes non-destructive testing (NDT), post-weld heat treatment (PWHT), blasting and painting, packing, and transportation up to the FOB (free on board) port.

The company is required to complete the contract by 28 February 2026.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services.