Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development edges higher after securing $10 million contract from international client

Dee Development edges higher after securing $10 million contract from international client

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dee Development Engineers added 3.18% to Rs 313.25 after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work.

As per the contract terms, Dee Development Engineers will provide piping spool fabrication services. This includes non-destructive testing (NDT), post-weld heat treatment (PWHT), blasting and painting, packing, and transportation up to the FOB (free on board) port.

The company is required to complete the contract by 28 February 2026.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 165.6% to Rs 31.50 crore on 17.75% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 286.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies as Ceasefire Boosts Sentiment; Tech and Airlines Lead Market Surge

INR recovers under Rs 86/$ mark

Sensex jumps 425 pts in early trade; Nifty above 25,150; VIX tanks 2.63%

KEC Intl gains on securing Rs 1,236-cr civil orders

LTTS secures 5-year contract worth $50 million from global energy major

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story