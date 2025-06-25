Surya Roshni shines bright on securing Gujarat Gas order

Surya Roshni rose 3.50% to Rs 345.65 after the company announced a fresh order win worth Rs 75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas.

The company said it has received the order for the supply of 3LPE-coated ERW steel pipes under API 5L Grade X52 specifications. The order will be executed across multiple GGL locations within a 34-week period.

Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.

On a consolidated basis, Surya Roshni's net profit rose 25.18% to Rs 130.09 crore while net sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2145.83 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.