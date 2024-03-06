Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 178.09 points or 2.42% at 7168.79 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 5.28%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.04%),Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.43%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.17%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.98%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.94%), and DLF Ltd (down 1.39%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.46%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.38%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.82 or 0.02% at 73664.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.3 points or 0.13% at 22327.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1071.19 points or 2.37% at 44135.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 191.47 points or 1.42% at 13336.07.

On BSE,654 shares were trading in green, 3177 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

