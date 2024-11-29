Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2425, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.99% in last one year as compared to a 19.73% jump in NIFTY and a 9.43% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2425, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24106.1. The Sensex is at 79691.9, up 0.82%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 0.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57706.05, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67259 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 110.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News