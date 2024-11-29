Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 18.07%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1283.7, up 18.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.78% in last one year as compared to a 19.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1283.7, up 18.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 24095.8. The Sensex is at 79685.67, up 0.81%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 21.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36979.2, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1295, up 18.46% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is up 24.78% in last one year as compared to a 19.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News