Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 4.57%, gains for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.74, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.13% in last one year as compared to a 19.73% slide in NIFTY and a 13.45% slide in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.74, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24106.1. The Sensex is at 79691.9, up 0.82%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 5.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1968.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 377.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

