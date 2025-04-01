Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 173.75 points or 2.63% at 6427.83 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.76%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.68%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.57%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.57%),DLF Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.1%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.04%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.99%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.54%), and Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.45%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 34.26 or 0.07% at 46672.39.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 158.23 points or 1.1% at 14260.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 348.25 points or 1.48% at 23171.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1403.58 points or 1.81% at 76011.34.

Also Read

On BSE,2577 shares were trading in green, 1379 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News