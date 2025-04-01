Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new orders in India and abroad. According to the company's project classification, the value of these orders ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

It has won an order for setting up a 765kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in western India and another order for the turnkey construction of a transmission line associated with evacuation of power in the same region.

In Saudi Arabia, the vertical has received orders for setting up two 380kV overhead lines. The combined length of these transmission lines exceeds 130 route kilometer and are meant for ensuring reliable power supply to the key townships around Riyadh.

These apart, PT&D has also received turnkey orders for construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of two 132/11kV GIS in the UAE and for a 132kV GIS in Qatar. Further to this, additional orders have been received in ongoing projects in India and Oman.

These orders indicate the continued momentum in investments related to efficient grid infrastructure in India and abroad, and underscore customer confidence in L&T's capabilities.

