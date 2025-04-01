Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India records its highest ever sales of 22.34 lakh in FY25

Maruti Suzuki India records its highest ever sales of 22.34 lakh in FY25


Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sells 1.92 lakh units in Mar'25

Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,92,984 units in month of March 2025 compared to 1,87,196 units in March 2024, recording a growth of 3.09%. Total sales include exports of 32,968 units (up 27.32% YoY) and domestic sales of 1,60,016 units (down 0.80% YoY).

For the financial year 2024-25, the company posted its highest ever total sales of 22,34,266 units. Total sales include highest ever domestic sales of 17,95,259 units and highest ever exports of 3,32,585 units.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

