Maruti Suzuki India records its highest ever sales of 22.34 lakh in FY25

Sells 1.92 lakh units in Mar'25

Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,92,984 units in month of March 2025 compared to 1,87,196 units in March 2024, recording a growth of 3.09%. Total sales include exports of 32,968 units (up 27.32% YoY) and domestic sales of 1,60,016 units (down 0.80% YoY).

For the financial year 2024-25, the company posted its highest ever total sales of 22,34,266 units. Total sales include highest ever domestic sales of 17,95,259 units and highest ever exports of 3,32,585 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News