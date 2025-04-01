Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11306.45, down 1.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% rally in NIFTY and a 2.1% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11306.45, down 1.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.49% on the day, quoting at 23168.45. The Sensex is at 76007.98, down 1.82%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 3.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21295.5, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11376.2, down 1.49% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

