Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 297.85 points or 3.84% at 7461 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 7.02%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 5.41%),Sobha Ltd (down 4.41%),DLF Ltd (down 4.09%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.1%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.88%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.63%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 1.16%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.69%).

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.95 or 0.5% at 73522.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.2 points or 0.58% at 22312.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 755.02 points or 1.62% at 45937.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 257.12 points or 1.81% at 13933.87.

On BSE,919 shares were trading in green, 2836 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

