Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 131.89 points or 2.11% at 6393.98 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (up 3.97%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.67%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.61%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.16%),DLF Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.09%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.71%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.92%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.75%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 779.29 or 1.8% at 44105.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 225.91 points or 1.68% at 13665.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.95 points or 0.7% at 22237.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 482.35 points or 0.66% at 73472.28.

On BSE,2737 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

