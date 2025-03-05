Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 131.89 points or 2.11% at 6393.98 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (up 3.97%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.67%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.61%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.16%),DLF Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.09%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.71%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.92%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.75%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 779.29 or 1.8% at 44105.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 225.91 points or 1.68% at 13665.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.95 points or 0.7% at 22237.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 482.35 points or 0.66% at 73472.28.

Also Read

Force Motors rises 3% after reporting February sales; Check out details

TS Inter exam 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year exams will take place on March 5, 6

Silver may remain choppy amid Trump-led tariff war: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty near 22,250; all sectors rally

YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

On BSE,2737 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Information Technology shares rise

RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 729 crore contract from HPSEBL

Granules India Ltd Falls 3.02%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Surges 2.81%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Markolines Pavement Technologies wins orders worth Rs 50 cr

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story