RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 729 crore contract from HPSEBL

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 3.39% to Rs 337.20 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 729.82 crore from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL).

The project involves the development of distribution infrastructure in the Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme, specifically focusing on loss reduction work.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

