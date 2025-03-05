Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 796.85 points or 2.18% at 37425.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Coforge Ltd (up 9.55%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 8.21%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 7.52%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 6.91%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 6.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 5.94%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 4.67%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.38%).

On the other hand, C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 0.3%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 779.29 or 1.8% at 44105.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 225.91 points or 1.68% at 13665.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.95 points or 0.7% at 22237.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 482.35 points or 0.66% at 73472.28.

On BSE,2737 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

