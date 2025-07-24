REC consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 14737.45 crore

Net profit of REC rose 29.06% to Rs 4465.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3460.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 14737.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13078.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14737.4513078.6698.5394.525673.114355.155666.414349.234465.713460.19

