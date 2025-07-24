Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the June 2025 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 14737.45 crore

Net profit of REC rose 29.06% to Rs 4465.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3460.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 14737.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13078.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14737.4513078.66 13 OPM %98.5394.52 -PBDT5673.114355.15 30 PBT5666.414349.23 30 NP4465.713460.19 29

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

