Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the September 2025 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 15152.67 crore

Net profit of REC rose 9.34% to Rs 4414.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4037.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 15152.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13682.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15152.6713682.43 11 OPM %96.8699.29 -PBDT5555.605103.37 9 PBT5548.945097.39 9 NP4414.934037.72 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vaghani Techno-Build reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the September 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

REC standalone net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story