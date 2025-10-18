REC consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 15152.67 crore

Net profit of REC rose 9.34% to Rs 4414.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4037.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 15152.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13682.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15152.6713682.4396.8699.295555.605103.375548.945097.394414.934037.72

