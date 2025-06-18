Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC intimates on Subsidiary incorporation

REC intimates on Subsidiary incorporation

Jun 18 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
REC has announced that Rajgarh Neemuch Power Transmission Limited has been incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (HRECPDCL"- a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of REC Limited). The said company is also subsidiary company of REC Limited, in terms of the provisions of Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 20l3 .

Jun 18 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

