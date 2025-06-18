DLF records over Rs 11,000 crore in sales post launch of Privana's 'North' Phase

DLF said that its latest luxury offering DLF Privana North, valued at approximately Rs 11,000 crore, has been sold within a one week of its launch.

The project is a collection of luxury residences and is a part of the nearly 116-acre integrated township - DLF Privana in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram. Privana North spans 17.7 acres and hosts six towers rising to stilt+50 storeys, making them the tallest residential structures developed by DLF to date. It houses 1,152 units of 4 BHK residences and 12 penthouses.

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said: With only ~65 residences per acre and an impressive open space ratio, Privana North strengthens its position as a premier residential destination.

The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of our past projects. We saw interest from buyers across India and around the world. DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the "Development Business") and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the "Annuity Business"). It has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area more than 352 million square feet (approx.). The real estate giant reported a 37% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,268 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. Revenue from operations also surged 46% to Rs 3,128 crore compared to Q4 FY24.