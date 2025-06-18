DLF records over Rs 11,000 crore in sales post launch of Privana's 'North' Phase

DLF said that its latest luxury offering DLF Privana North, valued at approximately Rs 11,000 crore, has been sold within a one week of its launch.
The project is a collection of luxury residences and is a part of the nearly 116-acre integrated township - DLF Privana in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram. Privana North spans 17.7 acres and hosts six towers rising to stilt+50 storeys, making them the tallest residential structures developed by DLF to date. It houses 1,152 units of 4 BHK residences and 12 penthouses.
Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said: With only ~65 residences per acre and an impressive open space ratio, Privana North strengthens its position as a premier residential destination.
The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of our past projects. We saw interest from buyers across India and around the world.
DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the "Development Business") and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the "Annuity Business"). It has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area more than 352 million square feet (approx.).
The real estate giant reported a 37% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,268 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. Revenue from operations also surged 46% to Rs 3,128 crore compared to Q4 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 845.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app