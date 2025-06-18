Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Embarks on Official Visit to United Kingdom

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is on a high-level official visit to the United Kingdom from 18th to 19th June 2025. The visit underscores India's strategic focus on strengthening its economic and trade partnership with the UK, particularly in the backdrop of the announcement by the two Prime Ministers to conclude the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). At a time of evolving global trade dynamics, Shri Goyal's visit aims to accelerate bilateral engagements, harness emerging opportunities, and lay a robust foundation for a forward-looking, resilient, and mutually beneficial economic relationship.

During the visit, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Mr. Jonathan Reynolds. Both leaders will review the progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations and chart out a clear, time-bound roadmap for its finalisation and implementation. The Minister will also meet the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ms. Rachel Reeves, to discuss macroeconomic priorities, financial cooperation, and investment facilitation between the two countries.