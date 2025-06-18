Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Embarks on Official Visit to United Kingdom

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Embarks on Official Visit to United Kingdom

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is on a high-level official visit to the United Kingdom from 18th to 19th June 2025. The visit underscores India's strategic focus on strengthening its economic and trade partnership with the UK, particularly in the backdrop of the announcement by the two Prime Ministers to conclude the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). At a time of evolving global trade dynamics, Shri Goyal's visit aims to accelerate bilateral engagements, harness emerging opportunities, and lay a robust foundation for a forward-looking, resilient, and mutually beneficial economic relationship.

During the visit, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Mr. Jonathan Reynolds. Both leaders will review the progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations and chart out a clear, time-bound roadmap for its finalisation and implementation. The Minister will also meet the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ms. Rachel Reeves, to discuss macroeconomic priorities, financial cooperation, and investment facilitation between the two countries.

In addition, the Minister is scheduled to engage with Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Ms. Lisa Nandy to explore avenues of collaboration in creative industries and innovation-driven sectors. Goyal will participate in multiple high-impact sessions at the prestigious India Global Forum (IGF), including the Mainstage Plenary, the Future Frontiers Forum, and a roundtable titled 'From Agreement to Action: UK-India FTA'. These engagements will bring together global business leaders, investors, and policy experts to deliberate on the strategic contours of the India-UK economic corridor and the transformative impact of the proposed FTA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF records over Rs 11,000 crore in sales post launch of Privana's 'North' Phase

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European mrkt advance

Shares of Sumeet Industries admitted for listing

Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

UGRO Capital jumps on acquiring Profectus Capital

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story