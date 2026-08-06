REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 363.1, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% rally in NIFTY and a 1.85% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.1, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24651.6. The Sensex is at 78815.46, up 0.3%.REC Ltd has gained around 1.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26843.9, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.47 lakh shares in last one month.