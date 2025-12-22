REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27378.6, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.73 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 345.05, up 1.5% on the day. REC Ltd is down 32.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.