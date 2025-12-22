IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 859, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.17% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 15.37% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 859, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 2.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59069.2, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861, up 1.92% on the day.