Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has dropped around 1.45% in last one month.