Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.68%, gains for third straight session

The stock is up for a third straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27657.25, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.16, up 1.17% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 61.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.