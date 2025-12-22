Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.68%, gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.68%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.47, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.47, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 22.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27657.25, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.16, up 1.17% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 61.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

