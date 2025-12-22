Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.76%, up for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1436, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 1.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1436, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26121.85. The Sensex is at 85355.3, up 0.5%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 11.09% in last one month.