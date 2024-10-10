REC Ltd spurts 2.48%, up for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 545.6, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% gain in NIFTY and a 18.88% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. REC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 545.6, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. REC Ltd has dropped around 3.05% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23546, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 545, up 2.08% on the day. REC Ltd is up 87.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% gain in NIFTY and a 18.88% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

