REC Ltd up for five straight sessions

REC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 563.6, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24630.25. The Sensex is at 81569.31, down 0.17%. REC Ltd has added around 6.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24703.7, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

