Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Federal Bank declined 9.52% to Rs 991.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1096.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7005.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

