Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank declined 9.52% to Rs 991.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1096.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7005.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7216.187005.66 3 OPM %65.0969.33 -PBDT1372.551473.05 -7 PBT1372.551473.05 -7 NP991.941096.25 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q2 outcome

Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports turnaround Q2 numbers

Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story