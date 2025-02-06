REC Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4,076 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

REC reported a consolidated net profit rose 23.21% to Rs 4,076.35 crore as against Rs 3,308.42 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total income stood at Rs 14,286.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 18.35% from Rs 12,071.54 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,180.97 crore in Q3 FY25, up 24.19% as against Rs 4,171.69 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 15.27% YoY to Rs 9,105.94 crore during the quarter. Finance cost was at Rs 8,837.02 crore (up 15.46% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 54.83 crore (down 21.03% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 14.98% to Rs 11,574.25 crore on 17.84% increase in total income to Rs 41,085.66 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date fixed for the payment of the interim dividend is 14 February 2025. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 6 March 2025.

REC, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Power, provides financial assistance to the power sector in all segments. It funds its business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans, apart from foreign borrowings.

