Nazara acquires UK-based PC & console game publisher - Curve Digital Entertainment

Nazara Technologies announced the acquisition of 100% ownership in Curve Digital Entertainment (Curve Games), a highly reputed UK-based publisher of PC and console games for Rs 247 crore (GBP 21.7 million).

This strategic move strengthens Nazara's presence in gaming, unlocking access to platforms, genres, and geographies in the US $100 bn+ global PC and console gaming market. The acquisition is consistent with Nazara's established business strategy of building a diverse portfolio of businesses through targeted acquisitions across interactive gaming and sports media.

Curve Games brings a robust publishing track record, with globally recognized titles that have collectively seen over 100 million downloads. Its presence spans key gaming markets including North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

In calendar year 2024, Curve generated Rs 263.5 crore (~GBP 24.4 million) in revenue, EBITDA of Rs 114.4 crore (~GBP 10.6 million) and PBT of Rs 49.6 crore (~GBP 4.6 million).

