Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin to develop next-gen inhalers using Honeywell's Solstice Air propellant

Lupin to develop next-gen inhalers using Honeywell's Solstice Air propellant

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin announced today its plan to use Honeywell's Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze cGMP) propellant to transform respiratory care through the development of next-generation inhalers. Designed for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Honeywell Solstice Air has the potential to prevent the release of high global warming potential (GWP) molecules, marking a major step forward in helping to reduce carbon emissions.

Lupin intends to become the first pharmaceutical company in India to use Honeywell's Solstice Air product at scale as a next-generation propellant in pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs). Solstice Air offers an alternative to traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-based propellants, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99.9%.1 By investigating the use of this innovative, non flammable propellant in its pMDIs, Lupin is taking a significant step toward minimizing the environmental impact of respiratory solutions while providing effective treatment options for patients with asthma and COPD. L

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ircon International secures work order of Rs 253 cr

Nazara acquires UK-based PC & console game publisher - Curve Digital Entertainment

Minda Corporation appoints Ajay Agarwal as President - Finance & Strategy

Coromandel International allots 2.01 lakh equity shares under ESOP

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens to 3.48% in Apr-25

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story