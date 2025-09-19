Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.01, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% slide in NIFTY and a 16.58% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.01, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25296.7. The Sensex is at 82539.46, down 0.57%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 5.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35442.1, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.43, up 1.36% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% slide in NIFTY and a 16.58% slide in the Nifty Energy index.