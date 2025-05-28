Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redtape consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Redtape consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 505.24 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 1.25% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 505.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 170.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 2020.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1848.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales505.24506.86 0 2020.181848.59 9 OPM %16.0914.75 -16.6017.34 - PBDT79.0669.70 13 316.40295.48 7 PBT57.6954.28 6 233.12236.24 -1 NP41.4740.96 1 170.24176.24 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yash Chemex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Uniparts India standalone net profit declines 37.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story