Redtape consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 505.24 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 1.25% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 505.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 170.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 2020.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1848.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

