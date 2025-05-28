Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Chemex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yash Chemex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 29.94 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 95.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.9424.97 20 95.2894.91 0 OPM %-0.27-17.02 -3.46-0.03 - PBDT0.86-4.15 LP 3.980.04 9850 PBT0.84-4.18 LP 3.88-0.07 LP NP0.20-2.47 LP 2.05-0.27 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

