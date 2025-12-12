Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Arvind Ltd and P I Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2025.

Refex Industries Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 254.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd crashed 5.72% to Rs 17.81. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.71 lakh shares in the past one month. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd lost 2.82% to Rs 49.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.6 lakh shares in the past one month. Arvind Ltd fell 2.69% to Rs 316.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22482 shares in the past one month.