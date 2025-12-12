Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VLS Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

VLS Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Trident Texofab Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 December 2025.

VLS Finance Ltd crashed 10.49% to Rs 298.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14404 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 240.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12193 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd tumbled 8.99% to Rs 98.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 408 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd fell 7.95% to Rs 63.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11347 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd slipped 7.32% to Rs 238.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 962 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

