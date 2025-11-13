Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 270.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Khoobsurat rose 270.59% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.340.31-76.47-41.940.670.250.660.250.630.17

