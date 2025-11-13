Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.48% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries declined 90.91% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 94.48% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.356.34-25.715.210.060.590.060.590.040.44

