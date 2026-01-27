Associate Sponsors

Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 57.78% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.78% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.45 -58 OPM %-31.5882.22 -PBDT-0.080.41 PL PBT-0.080.41 PL NP-0.020.30 PL

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

