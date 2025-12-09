Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Ceramics jumps on securing Rs 7-cr order from GG PROBUILD

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Regency Ceramics rose 5.86% to Rs 45.70 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 6.65 crore from GG PROBUILD INDIA for floor tiles and related materials, to be delivered as per client specifications and timelines.

The total project is valued at Rs 6.65 crore, and it is to be executed within 6 months.

Regency Ceramics manufactures ceramic floor and wall tiles.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 4.23 crore in Q2 FY26, widening from Rs 2.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 624% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.76 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

