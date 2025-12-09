Euro supported marginally, EUR/INR futures linger around 105 mark

Euro moved up against the US dollar after falling near 1.1600 mark amid broadly supportive economic cues. Overall mood in the US dollar remains lax ahead of the US Fed monetary policy meeting and EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1649, up marginally on the day. Eurozone investor sentiment improved at the end of the year, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. The investor confidence index rose to -6.2 in December from -7.4 in November. However, Sentix observed that the currency bloc is finding it difficult to see the global momentum perceived by the survey participants for almost all other regions. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 105.07, down 0.22% on the day after repeatedly hitting around 105.30 mark.

