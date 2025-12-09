India's Home Prices to Rise 6% Amid Luxury Housing Boom but Costs May Cool Investor Demand

Home prices in India will rise at roughly 6% in the coming two years. the boom in the luxury housing sector currently drives the market. The expected rise in average home prices, which have more than doubled in the past decade, was slightly weaker than in the previous quarter. The forecasts come against a backdrop of 8.2% economic growth in India, which has outpaced most peers. After that, fast-rising land prices and other development expenses will make luxury homes less attractive for buyers who are mainly looking for returns on their investments.

