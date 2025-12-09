AB Real Estate arm clocks over Rs 1,800 cr sales in Gurugram project

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates has achieved the sales of over Rs 1,800 crore at its premium residential project, Birla Pravaah in Sector 71, Gurugram.

The project comprising of 492 units has been fully sold out within 24 hours of launch, marking a significant milestone for the brand and further reaffirming its strong growth momentum in the NCR market.

Spread across 5.075 acres (approximately 20537.79 Sq.M), Birla Pravaah offers a seamless blend of expansive open greens and thoughtfully designed residential towers.

KT Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates states; Birla Pravaah is a one-of-its-kind development. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create homes that inspire and elevate the everyday lives of modern families. Our legacy continues to strengthen with every project we deliver. The overwhelming response underscores the increasing demand for premium, well-designed residences in NCR. With this milestone, Birla Estates further deepens its presence in one of Indias fastest-growing real estate markets.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It is the holding company of Birla Estates, a premium player in the residential and commercial real estate segment with a fast-expanding presence in key markets of MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors. The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income dropped 58.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.