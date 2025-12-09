Kranti Industries bags 20 defence orders from AVNL-MTPF worth Rs 87 lakh

Kranti Industries said that it has secured a total of 20 machining orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam, Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL-MTPF), a defence public sector undertaking (PSU).

The orders bolster the companys newly created defence-focused vertical and underscore its capability to deliver high-precision components for specialised, mission-critical applications.

The combined order value stands at Rs 87.13 lakh, with all deliveries scheduled over the next three months. The company said the fresh mandates strengthen its integration into Indias defence supply chain and support the governments Atmanirbhar Bharat push toward domestic precision manufacturing.

The orders were received in two tranches, the first set of 12 orders, worth Rs 47 lakh, was booked on 28 November 2025, while the second set of eight orders, valued at Rs 40.13 lakh, was received on 6 December 2025. All 20 orders relate to precision machining components for defence applications.

Sachin Subhash Vora, chairman & MD, said, We are delighted to share that Kranti Industries has further advanced its footprint in the Defence manufacturing sector with a total of 20 machining orders valued at approximately Rs 87 lakhs. These consecutive order wins reflect the strong trust placed in our manufacturing systems & quality performance. This development underscores our long-term strategy to build a scalable Defence vertical & deliver value-added, high-precision solutions for strategic programs. Supported by three world-class manufacturing facilities and over 80 advanced machining platforms, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving requirements of Defence PSUs and Tier-1 system integrators. This milestone is a decisive step toward achieving our Vision 2030 goals, driving sustainable diversification, innovation and stakeholder value creation.