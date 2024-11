Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 87.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.28% to Rs 32.45 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 87.53% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.28% to Rs 32.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.4556.221.5710.900.796.230.586.020.493.93

