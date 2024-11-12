Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.19% to Rs 733.76 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 0.81% to Rs 104.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 733.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 732.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales733.76732.34 0 OPM %18.8718.48 -PBDT149.58147.43 1 PBT135.69135.12 0 NP104.99104.15 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto stocks drag Sensex 650 pts lower to 78,900; Nifty at 23,950

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; brokerages mixed

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story