Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.19% to Rs 733.76 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs rose 0.81% to Rs 104.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 733.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 732.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales733.76732.34 0 OPM %18.8718.48 -PBDT149.58147.43 1 PBT135.69135.12 0 NP104.99104.15 1
