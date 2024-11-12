Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.19% to Rs 733.76 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 0.81% to Rs 104.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 733.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 732.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.733.76732.3418.8718.48149.58147.43135.69135.12104.99104.15

