Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel &amp; Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reported to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rishabh Digha Steel &amp; Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Prabhav Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Kay Power &amp; Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story