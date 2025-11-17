Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 58.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.6910.9012.8017.801.181.960.731.630.531.29

