RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.62% to Rs 31.03 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 54.40% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.62% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.0376.8421.1113.574.616.832.264.781.713.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News