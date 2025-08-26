Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Pricol Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2025.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd spiked 9.33% to Rs 894.55 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd surged 5.06% to Rs 51.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 270.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 183.44 lakh shares in the past one month. Sheela Foam Ltd soared 3.92% to Rs 736.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7339 shares in the past one month. Pricol Ltd added 3.88% to Rs 463.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48850 shares in the past one month.